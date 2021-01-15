Asad Umar inaugurates NADRA office in Ubauro

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Friday inaugurated National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) registration centre in Ubauro in district Ghotki, Sindh, ARY News reported.

Asad Umar said that the people of the area demanded NADRA registration centre in November last year, their demand has been met. “PTI believes in serving masses.”

Establishment of NADRA office in Ubauro shows the vision of ‘Do ni Ek Pakistan’. The minister lauded the role of the NADRA chairman in establishing the NADRA registration centre.

The minister was briefed by the officials about the facilities to be provided to the masses.

Read more: Will establish NADRA office, university in Ubarou taluka: Asad Umar

On November 27, Asad Umar had promised a university and a NADRA office in Ubauro Taluka of district Ghokti.

He had said the District Ghotki is replete with natural resources and it is home to some of the large gas reserves in Pakistan, adding that Ghotki is near his heart as he was once employed in the district.

