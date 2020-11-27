Will establish NADRA office, university in Ubarou taluka: Asad Umar

GHOTKI: Federal planning and development minister Asad Umar visited on Friday Ubauro taluka on an invitation by a local lawmaker wherein he promised a university and a NADRA office, ARY News reported.

He said the District Ghotki is replete with natural resources and it is home to some of the large gas reserves in Pakistan, adding that Ghotki is near his heart as he was once employed in the district.

The district has fertilizer factories but in the past 40 years, there has not been one technical institute to equip locals so they get the jobs here.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and incumbent Sindh opposition leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi visited Ubauro today on an invitation by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf MPA Shahar Yar Khan Shar of Ghotki.

He said rumors have it that Sindh government touts exert control and bully people in this area. It is Asif Ali Zardari’s rule here but this intimidation will not continue now, the federal minister said and asserted that he will speak with the Prime Minister on the matter.

Umar, who toured Ghotki district in his three-day visit to the Sindh districts, said it is binding on the government to consider all the citizens as equals and ensure them their rights.

READ: PDM putting people’s lives at risk to hide its corruption: PM Imran

On a side note, Asad Umar said the people, referring to the incumbent Sindh government, who chanted the lockdowns repetitively in the first Covid wave, are now mobilizing people to attend their Jalsas in the second wave.

The courts have ruled these political rallies are against the law and the government will take steps in the light of court verdicts.

Comments

comments