Asad Umar vows to complete K-IV project on priority basis

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar on Sunday vowed to complete the K-IV water project on a priority basis, ARY News reported.

K-IV is important water project for Karachi and the federal government was taking measures to complete it on a priority basis, said Asad Umar while addressing a ceremony in Lyari.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will take important decisions on ongoing inflation in the country this month. ” PM Khan has ordered an inquiry and announced to take action against all those found involved behind prices hike.”

Asad Umar further said that Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) was fully aware of the problems being faced by Karachiites. He said that the incumbent government is ready to work with any party for the welfare projects. “No politics will be carried out on development and welfare projects.”

Read More: Another round of talks ends as ruling PTI, MQM-P agree to allay Karachi’s civic woes

The PTI minister promised to construct a football stadium in Lyari next year. Asad Umar said that he met with Fehmida Mirza and requested her to provide sports opportunities to people of Lyari by making grounds.

Earlier on Feb 7, he said that the Federal government will spend Rs35 billion on various development projects in Karachi this year.

Talking to journalists, Asad Umar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to uplift living standards of the people in the port city.

He said that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) is a key government ally in Sindh, adding that the federal government working on uplift projects in consultation with its allied parties.

The minister said that the provincial government did nothing for the city. He vowed to allocate more funds for the port city in the next budget.

Comments

comments