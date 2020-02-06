KARACHI: Yet another round of talks between the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its disgruntled ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) came to an end with the two sides seeming to be in agreement on the resolution of civic issues troubling the port city.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Planning Minister Asad Umar regretted the metropolis had been ignored for years.

Stressing that the city has an important role in the country’s economic growth, he said it is entitled to uplift schemes.

The federal minister rejected the impression of confusion surrounding talks between the government and its ally saying the two parties, which he said, held the mandate of the city want resolution of the issues confronting its denizens.

He denied that the Karachi-based ally’s demand for a ministry remained a sticking point in talks saying it has made no such demand from day one.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the convener of the MQM-P, said Karachi is one of the country’s five biggest cities and yields 65 per cent of the country’s total revenue and makes up for 95 per cent of the province’s revenue yet it has been deprived of funds.

He said the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) should have the administrative control of the city.

