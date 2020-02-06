MQM-P will soon make its way back to federal cabinet: Governor Sindh

KARACHI: Talking to the media on Thursday, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail in an answer to a question said that MQM-P was making its way back into the federal cabinet soon, ARY News reported.

Governor Imran Ismail said that most of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan’s (MQM-P) grievances have been addressed and resolved.

Read More: Federal Government, allies here to stay: Governor Punjab

He further added that some matters were still on the table and under consideration between and would also see resolution in the near future.

Governor Sindh also revealed that Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan has directed us to increase the pace of meetings and discussion that we are having with our allies, MQM-P.

“We have very good communication with MQM-P, we meet daily,” said Governor Imran Ismail.

Answering another question on the recent conundrum surrounding IG Sindh, Imran Ismail said that the Prime Minister has advised us to build consensus with the Sindh government on the matter, we look forward to them contacting us, we want to have discussions and share suggestions, advice on the important decision.

“If the Sindh government is hell-bent on changing the current Inspector General (IG) then the federal government has a few suggestions for who could take the mantle next,” Governor Sindh added.

Imran Ismail concluded that the final decision on the matter was the Prime Minister’s prerogative.

