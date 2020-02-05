Federal Government, allies here to stay: Governor Punjab

LAHORE: The government and its allies are going nowhere, there is no need to fret further on the matter said Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Governor Punjab added that the government allies were unified under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and want to work for the betterment and prosperity of Pakistan.

“Those dreaming for friction between the government and its allies will never see their dreams being materialised,” said Sarwar.

“The reservations among some in the allies will be resolved soon.”

Chaudhry Sarwar hailed the Prime Minister’s speech delivered today on occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The governor said that the unity shown by the people of Pakistan for Kashmir today is testament to the fact that Pakistan is standing side by side with its Kashmiri brethren in their hour of need.

