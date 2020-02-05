MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that it was his belief that Kashmir will now be liberated soon due to the annexation plan implemented by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the occupied territory, ARY NEWS reported.

The prime minister was addressing a special session of the Legislative Assembly of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

وزیراعظم عمران خان کا آزاد کشمیر قانون ساز اسمبلی کے خصوصی اجلاس سے خطاب مظفرآباد: وزیراعظم عمران خان کا آزاد کشمیر قانون ساز اسمبلی کے خصوصی اجلاس سے خطاب#ARYNews #KashmirSolidarityDay #PMImranKhan Posted by ARY News on Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Modi has committed a blunder on August 05 and he could not step back from it now, he said adding that his entire campaign was based on anti-Pakistan rhetoric and was bent upon implementing his extremist RSS-ideology after coming into power.

I raised the Kashmir issue at every international forum and exposed the RSS-agenda followed by the incumbent Indian government, he said.

The prime minister said that he raised the issue with Donald Trump thrice as repeating it once would not matter due to the business interests between the two states.

He said that the citizenship bill has endangered all minorities in India and the RSS goons are now operating as Hitler in the country.

“The true face of India is now exposed before the international community and they also realized that a movement has initiated from within the state against such policies,” he said.

Imran Khan said history has proved that Hindutva-thinking has led to mass killings in the past. “The world has started to understand our narrative on the issue as policies-based on hatred will always bring dictator and bloodbath.”

Earlier in the day, the prime minister reached Muzaffarabad on Wednesday morning, where he was presented with a guard of honour.

He was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur and Chairman of Special Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam.

Read More: Firdous Ashiq Awan questions world’s silence over HR violations in Kashmir

The nation is observing Kashmir Solidarity Day today for giving a united message to the world for standing besides Kashmiris facing unprecedented atrocities in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) amid inhumane curfew and Pakistan’s support to the self-determination right of Kashmiri people under the United Nations (UN) resolutions.

In his message, Prime Minister Imran Khan said India has turned 8 million Kashmiris into prisoners in their own land through the deployment of over 900,000 occupation troops.

He said Pakistan demands the immediate lifting of the military siege and communications blackout as well as rescinding of India’s illegal and unilateral actions.

The prime minister said all those illegally arrested and incarcerated should be released and the draconian laws enabling impunity to Indian occupation forces be immediately repealed.

