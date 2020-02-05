President, PM Imran reaffirm Pakistan’s support to Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi in their separate messages on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day have reaffirmed Pakistan’s unflinching support for Kashmiri brothers and sisters who have been subjected to an inhuman lockdown and communications blockade for six months.

The premier in his message said India has turned 8 million Kashmiris into prisoners in their own land through the deployment of over 900,000 occupation troops.

He said Pakistan demands immediate lifting of the military siege and communications blackout as well as rescinding of India’s illegal and unilateral actions.

The prime minister said all those illegally arrested and incarcerated should be released and the draconian laws enabling impunity to Indian occupation forces be immediately repealed.

“Pakistan will continue its full moral, political and diplomatic support until the Kashmiri people have realized their legitimate right of self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Charter and the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions,” he said in a message on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

President Dr Arif Alvi said through its illegal and unilateral actions of August 5 last year, India directly contravened the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

International human rights and humanitarian organizations, as well as international media, should be allowed access to evaluate the human rights situation in the occupied territory, said President Alvi.

He urged the international community to play its role in ensuring respect for the fundamental human rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people.

Pakistan observing Kashmir Solidarity Day

The nation is observing Kashmir Solidarity Day today for giving a united message to the world for standing besides Kashmiris facing unprecedented atrocities in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) amid inhumane curfew and Pakistan’s support to the self-determination right of Kashmiri people under the United Nations (UN) resolutions.

The Pakistani government has announced a public holiday today and completed preparations to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day in a befitting manner over the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PM Imran Khan will address the special session of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK)’s Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad today. He will also address a public rally in AJK’s Mirpur, whereas, human chains will be formed across the country including Islamabad’s D-Chowk to show solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri brethren.

Parliamentarians, female anchorpersons, and women and children from all walks of life would assemble outside Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad from where they would walk in the form of a human chain towards Serena Hotel to present the Memorandum to the UN Resident Coordinator in Pakistan.

ISPR releases song

Earlier, the media wing of the Pakistan armed forces, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), released an anthem titled, ‘Kashmir Hoon Main, Sheh-Rag Pakistan Ki’.

Director-General for the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) shared the anthem on social networking website Twitter to mark the advent of February 5, Kashmir Solidarity Day.

On Tuesday, the National Assembly and Senate had passed a unanimous resolution extending solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

