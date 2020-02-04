ISPR releases anthem to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces released an anthem titled, ‘Kashmir Hoon Main, Sheh-Rag Pakistan Ki’, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Director-General for the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) shared the anthem on social networking website Twitter to mark the advent of February 5, Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Read More: AJK president urges UN to play role in stopping genocide of Kashmiris

Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed on Wednesday to express wholehearted support of Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under UN resolutions.

It will be a public holiday.

This time the day is being observed after India revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir in August last year in total breach of all international laws, and since then the entire population of the held territory has been under lockdown.

Read More: Indian Army suffering from acute shortage of clothing, equipment: report

On the occasion, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan will address the special session of AJK Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri brethren.

Human chains will be formed at Kohala, Mangla, Holar and Azad Pattan points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

In the federal capital, people belonging to different strata of society will form a human chain at D-Chowk to express solidarity with their oppressed Kashmiri brethren.

Read More: Syed Ali Gilani hails Govt of Pakistan for observing Kashmir Solidarity Day

A memorandum would be presented to the UN Resident Coordinator in Pakistan tomorrow to show solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information & Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan would be the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Parliamentarians, female anchorpersons, and women and children from all walks of life would assemble outside Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad from where they would walk in the form of a human chain towards Serena Hotel to present the Memorandum to the UN Resident Coordinator in Pakistan.

Read More: Pakistan desires peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute: President Alvi

Like rest of the country, Kashmir Solidarity Day will also be observed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir with a renewed pledge to seek a solution of longstanding Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider has issued special directives to properly expose the Indian subjugation in the wake of illegal revoking the disputed status of occupied Kashmir by the Indian government.

Read More: Heavy Bikers reach Azad Kashmir to feature in Solidarity Day festivities

One minute silence will be observed at 8:55 am to honour the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs.

Azad Kashmir Radio Muzaffarabad has arranged day-long programmes featuring different dimensions of the Kashmir dispute, freedom struggle, human rights abuse by India in Occupied Kashmir and interviews of important personalities.

Comments

comments