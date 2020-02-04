Syed Ali Gilani hails Govt of Pakistan for observing Kashmir Solidarity Day

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has expressed gratitude to the people and the Government of Pakistan for observing the 5th of February every year as Kashmir Solidarity Day.

In a statement in Srinagar, today, he said that the day has attained special importance as it is being observed in the backdrop of India’s illegal move of stripping occupied Jammu and Kashmir of its special status in contravention to the international norms and the United Nations’ resolutions on Kashmir.

Read More: Pakistan Embassy in Kabul stopped from observing Kashmir Solidarity Day

He emphasized that Pakistan was the only country which had been offering persistent and categorical support to the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

Syed Ali Gilani maintained that it was due to the diplomatic efforts of Pakistan that two meetings of the United Nations Security Council were held to discuss the Kashmir issue in the recent past.

Other Hurriyat leaders and organizations also thanked Pakistan for observing the day.

Read More: AJK president urges UN to play role in stopping genocide of Kashmiris

Indian forces arrested dozens of Kashmiri youth during cordon and search operations and house raids to prevent anti-India protests a day ahead of the observance of Kashmir solidarity Day in Pakistan.

India’s National Investigation Agency along with Central Reserve Police Force and police personnel raided several locations in Kupwara, Pulwama and Shopian to create an atmosphere of threat and harassment.

Meanwhile, protest demonstrations were held at various places including Pulwama, Srinagar and Shopian to denounce the Indian military repression and the ongoing siege and lockdown on 184th consecutive day, today. Pro-freedom posters were pasted at many places in the territory.

Read More: Govt arranges special programs on Kashmir Solidarity Day: Firdous

An Indian army vehicle deliberately hit and injured five persons, including a woman and a teenage girl in Qazigund area of Islamabad district, today.

On the other hand, addressing an event in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day in New York, the US-based Kashmiri representative, Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai said the United Nations has the opportunity to effect a positive resolution to the conflict and resulting humanitarian situation by promoting the conditions of the original mandate.

Comments

comments