Govt arranges special programs on Kashmir Solidarity Day: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, on Tuesday said that the federal government has arranged special programs to be held on Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, while addressing a press conference, said that Kashmiris could not be deprived of their right of self-determination by India. She said that innocent Kashmiris are facing atrocities of Indian troops.

“Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and the nation will show its solidarity with Kashmiris tomorrow. The world must play its role in stopping atrocities against Kashmiris. A human chain will be formed outside the Foreign Office on Wednesday at 10:00 am. We will become the voice of all Kashmiris like Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Imran Khan visit Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) tomorrow (Wednesday) to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

This was stated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood.

Brisk preparations underway to observe February 5, the Kashmir Solidarity Day across the country.

Barrister Sultan Mehmood said PM Khan will address joint session of the legislative assembly, tomorrow, while he will also address a public gathering on February 6.

This will be the PM’s third visit to the region since India unilaterally changed the special status of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August last year.

