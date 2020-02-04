NA unanimously passes resolution extending solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Tuesday passed a unanimous resolution extending solidarity with the people of Kashmir, ARY News reported.

The resolution was moved by Kashmir committee chairman Fakhar Imam.

The Lower House today held a session on the prevailing situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Participating in the debate, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said it is the first time that the world has accepted Pakistan’s narrative on Kashmir dispute due to effective diplomacy of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Prime Minister has exposed the Nazi-inspired ideology of RSS,” she said, adding that the UN Security Council has held discussions on the IoK and the EU parliament prepared a draft resolution condemning in categorical terms the blatant human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

Deploring the atrocities unleashed by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir, the Minister said the occupation forces are using rape as a weapon of war against the Kashmiri women.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary said the extremist government in India should not misconstrue our desire for peace as our weakness.

Kishwar Zehra said war is no solution to any matter and we need to evolve an effective strategy to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people.

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the Muslim countries need to support Pakistan for the resolution of Kashmir dispute.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said the lower house has effectively raised the plight of oppressed Kashmiri people at different forums abroad. He said Kashmir dispute is an important point of our parliamentary diplomacy.

A Kashmiri delegation also witnessed proceedings of the house.

