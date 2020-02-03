Pakistan will continue support to Kashmiris: NA speaker   

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Monday said that Pakistan will always stand by the oppressed Kashmiri people.

Addressing an event in Islamabad in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, Asad Qaiser said Kashmiri people have rendered immense sacrifices for the right to self-determination.

He said Kashmir dispute is a humanitarian issue, Radio Pakistan reported.

The speaker pointed out that Modi-led Indian government has usurped the fundamental rights of Kashmiri people.

Qaiser said that there is a shortage of medicines and food items in occupied Kashmir and a complete communications blockade has been imposed there.

Earlier in the day, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan had said that the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam’s final words before his untimely death were Kashmir, Palestine and immigrants.

Addressing the assembly session, Ali Muhammad Khan had said that it is inconceivable to think that Pakistan could ever back off from the Kashmir and Palestine cause.

The minister had said, “I vow that I will perform prayer in the Jamia mosque of Indian occupied Kashmir during my lifetime.”

‘Ghazwa-e-Hind has begun,” said Ali Muhammad Khan.

“I am positive that I myself will uphold the Pakistani flag and raise it high in Indian occupied Kashmir.”

