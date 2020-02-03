Ghazwa-e-Hind has begun, will never forego Kashmir: Ali Muhammad Khan

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Monday said that the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam’s final words before his untimely death were Kashmir, Palestine and immigrants, ARY News reported.

Addressing the assembly session today, Ali Muhammad Khan said that it is inconceivable to think that Pakistan could ever back off from the Kashmir and Palestine cause.

The minister said that he vows that he will perform prayer in the Jamia mosque of Indian occupied Kashmir during his lifetime.

‘Ghazwa-e-Hind has begun,” said Ali Muhammad Khan.

“I am positive that I myself will uphold the Pakistani flag and raise it high in Indian occupied Kashmir.”

“Kashmiri’s don’t want to live a two-faced existence under Indian occupation whereas the Muslims who chose to live in India on their own accord are being pushed out from it,” added Ali Muhammad Khan.

Earlier in the day, The Sindh government announced a public holiday on 5th of February throughout the province on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh government, one-minute silence will be observed at 10:00 am to honour Kashmiri Shuhada on Wednesday.

All educational institutions, offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of Sindh government will remain closed on 5th of February.

