Indian forces martyred 21 people in occupied Kashmir last month

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred 21 Kashmiris in the last month, January.

According to reports, fourteen people were critically injured due to the firing of pellets, bullets and teargas shells by Indian police and paramilitary personnel on peaceful demonstrators in the occupied territory.

As many as 104 civilians, mostly youth and Hurriyat activists, were arrested and several of them were booked under black law Public Safety Act.

The troops molested at least three women during the month.

Meanwhile, the residents of the Kashmir Valley continued to suffer immensely due to military lockdown and broadband internet shutdown on 181st consecutive day, today.

A function was held at the residence of the martyred teenager, Wamiq Farooq, to mark his martyrdom anniversary.

Addressing the gathering, Chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Khawateen Markaz, Yasmeen Raja, said that the Kashmiri youth were rendering their lives for the sacred cause of freedom and their sacrifices would not be allowed to go waste.

Wamiq Farooq was martyred on January 31 in 2010 when he was hit by a teargas shell fired at him by the Indian police in Rajouri Kadal area of Srinagar.

Meanwhile, a Srinagar court remanded the illegally detained Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, to judicial custody till February 20th of this month.

Indian police had rearrested Inqilabi on Wednesday immediately after he was released on court orders and booked him under draconian law, Public Safety Act.

Mian Qayoom’s counsel, Advocate Zafar Ahmad Shah, termed the detention of his client as illegal and vague, saying that he has been detained under charges levelled against him in 2008 and 2010. Mian Qayoom had suffered a heart attack in the Agra Jail on Wednesday.

