Kashmir Solidarity Day: Consultative meeting held in Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD: As part of the observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day, a consultative meeting, chaired by Chairman Kashmir Committee was held in presence of the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, ARY News reported.

Parliamentarians, former ambassadors, academics, researchers and activists from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) were also present.

Read More: Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed in befitting manner: FM Qureshi

The meeting, held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building discussed the roadmap to the days leading to and culminating in the observance of showing solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the occasion reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment for Jammu and Kashmir cause and highlighted dispute being the main pillar of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

Read More: UAE envoy wants resolution of Kashmir issue as per UN resolutions

FM Qureshi also reiterated that there was national consensus across the board and the nation stood united for the Jammu and Kashmir cause.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan summoned a meeting of media strategy committee today to discuss various matters including a review over the preparations of Kashmir Day events, citing sources.

Read More: PM summons meeting to review preparations of Kashmir Day events

The meeting of the media strategy committee will be held under the chair of PM Imran Khan which will be attended by the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, sources said.

The committee will hold consultations over the political and economic situation of the country, whereas, discussions will also be held over the events scheduled on February 5 in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day. The preparation will be reviewed for the organisation of country-wide events.

Comments

comments