PM summons meeting to review preparations of Kashmir Day events

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of media strategy committee today to discuss various matters including a review over the preparations of Kashmir Day events, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

The meeting of the media strategy committee will be held under the chair of PM Imran Khan which will be attended by the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, sources said.

The committee will hold consultations over the political and economic situation of the country, whereas, discussions will also be held over the events scheduled on February 5 in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day. The preparation will be reviewed for the organisation of country-wide events.

Moreover, the committee members will discuss the government’s rhetoric over the current political scenario and the premier will issue media guidelines to the leaders over different political matters besides apprising them the strategies of the federal government.

Earlier on January 23, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to start the countrywide campaign on Kashmir issue from January 25.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad along with Special Assistant to PM on Information, Firdous Ashiq Awan and Communication Minister Murad Saeed, the foreign minister said on directives of the prime minister the campaign would be launched across the country to show solidarity with Kashmir people who were put under siege by BJP government since August 5, 2019.

Briefing media about the schedule of the campaign, FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that culture show would be held on January 27 in which Kashmir cause will be focused. Similarly, on January 28 an image exhibition would be arranged across the country in which stories of Kashmiri people will be shown.

He further said that a seminar on Kashmir issue would be held in Islamabad on January 30, while Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam will hold a press conference on January 31.

“A ceremony will be held in Convention Centre Islamabad on February 3 for youth in which ground realities and Kashmir issue will be raised effectively. Ration would be distributed at Azad Jammu and Kashmir refugee camps on the same day,” added FM Qureshi.

Here’s a complete schedule of Kashmir campaign:

January 25- Launch of Kashmir campaign across the country.

January 27- Culture show in Islamabad

January 28- Photo exhibition at major art galleries of the country, showing the struggle of Kashmiri people.

January 30- Seminar on Kashmir issue.

January 31- Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam will hold a press conference.

February 3- Ceremony for Youth in Islamabad’s Convention Centre and Ration distribution at Azad Jammu and Kashmir refugee camps.

February 4 – Kashmir Day at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

February 5- Human chain in AJK and ‘Kashmir solidarity’ rallies across the country. PM Imran Khan to address the legislative assembly in Muzaffarabad as well as a public rally in Mirpur.

People of Kashmir Valley remained confined to their houses due to ongoing military lockdown and internet blackout on the 172nd consecutive day.

It must be noted that Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed throughout the country on 5th February.

