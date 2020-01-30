Web Analytics
PM Imran Khan forms liaison committees to address woes of allies

PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: To discuss the issues raised by parties allied to the government, a meeting was held today (Thursday) under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister Imran Khan in the PM office, ARY News reported.

The meeting discussed the process of PTI’s engagement with its allies. Prime Minister felt that this process needed to be strengthened and formalized so that there were no gaps in communication.

Read More: ‘I cannot compromise on discipline’, PM Imran tells sacked ministers   

To ensure this, He ordered the formation of a number of PTI committees under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak.

The committees are as follows:

Liaison with MQM and GDA

  1. Asad Umar ​​​​​​(Convenor)
  2. Imran Ismail
  3. Firdous Shamim Naqvi
  4. Haleem Adil Sheikh

Read More: Committee mulling over demands put forward by MQM-P: Sources  

Liaison with PML (Q)

  1. Ch. Mohammad Sarwar (​​​​Convenor)
  2. Sardar Usman Buzdar
  3. Shafqat Mahmood

Read More: ‘Annoyed’ PML-Q not interested in ministry, says Senator Kamil Agha

Liaison with BAP,BNP, JWP

  1. Pervaiz Khattak ​​​​​(Convenor)
  2. Qasim Suri
  3. Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali

Read More: Balochistan CM Jam Kamal, Sanjrani to discuss differences in BAP

