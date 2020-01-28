Balochistan CM Jam Kamal, Sanjrani to discuss differences in BAP

QUETTA: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani is expected to meet with Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan to discuss ongoing differences within the provincial ruling party, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sanjrani will brief chief minister Jam Kamal about grievances of Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo. The Senate chairman will also hear the chief minister’s stance over the matter.

Speaker Balochistan Assembly, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has submitted a privilege motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, Senator Sarfaraz Bugti and provincial Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) decided to call off a parliamentary party meeting scheduled today in order to discuss rifts between CM Jam Kamal and Speaker Abdul Quddus.

In a media talk on Friday Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani had expressed satisfaction over the performance of Jam Kamal.

Talking to journalists along with Balochistan Assembly Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak in Islamabad, Sadiq Sanjrani said that Jam Kamal is ensuring good governance in the province and he will continue his services as chief minister of the province.

The Senate chairman underscored the need for dialogue to resolve issues.

Earlier, Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo had announced to unseat Chief Minister Kamal with an in-house change in the province.

Bizenjo, who also remained chief minister of Balochistan, said that Kamal has failed (to run the province).

Bizenjo, who is also a member of ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), said that the party could not be put on stake for the sake of the chief minister.

The BAP was formed in 2018 a few months before the general elections and had won maximum seats in Balochistan Assembly. Jam Kamal was elected as the chief minister of the province with the support from other political parties.

