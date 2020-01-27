Committee mulling over demands put forward by MQM-P: Sources  

KARACHI: Refuting the remarks from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Faisal Subzwari, sources claimed that there was no meeting scheduled between the Prime Minister Imran Khan and the coalition partner during Karachi visit, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

It is pertinent to mention here that Faisal Subzwari while talking to ARY NEWS claimed that the top PTI leadership approached them for the meeting with the premier during today’s Karachi visit but they refused to attend it unless their demands materialize.

The PTI sources said that a committee is formed on the demands of the MQM-P and it is working on all the matters.

“No meeting was scheduled between the MQM-P leaders and the Prime Minister Imran Khan,” they said adding that all issues raised by the coalition partner in the federal government would be resolved as per the recommendations from the committee.

On January 24, MQM-P said that the Centre has promised funds with them for the urban areas of the Sindh province and any future decision would be taken after receiving them.

Sources within the party revealed this after a meeting between the MQM-P and federal government delegations.

They said that currently, the most important issue for them is the resolution of issues faced by the urban areas of the province rather than their rejoining of the federal cabinet.

Read More: PTI delegation lands in Karachi to convince estranged ally MQM

“We are assured from the government delegation of receiving the funds soon and any future course of action will be devised after this process,” they said adding that their meeting was held in a good environment and they await progress on their demands.

We are currently neither taking back our resignation from the federal cabinet nor joining it, the MQM-P sources said.

On January 12, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced he is resigning as Federal Minister for Information Technology.

Comments

comments