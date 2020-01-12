KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Sunday announced he is resigning as Federal Minister for Information and Technology.

Speaking at a press conference, he said his being a member of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet served no useful purpose as there has been no progress towards removal of their reservations concerning the issues confronting the port city.

Siddiqui, however, said his party would not withdraw support for the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“We are not withdrawing our support,” he assured, adding his holding the portfolio of the federal minister was raising a lot of questions. He said his party intends to fulfill the promise it had made to the PTI.

The MQM leader regretted that their reservations with regard to the conditions in the province were not addressed even after 16-17 months.

He said it has become difficult to hold a position in the federal cabinet when the people in Sindh continue to suffer.

