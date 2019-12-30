MQM-P rejects Bilawal’s offer, says party not vying for ministries

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has rejected Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s offer to join Sindh government by breaking alliance with PTI-led federal government, ARY News reported on Monday.

MQM-Pakistan formed an alliance with the federal government for the welfare of people of Karachi not for the seats in federation or provincial government set-up, said party’s spokesperson in a statement.

He said that MQM-Pakistan will not decide to leave the federal government on the wish of someone, adding that party believes in the politics of rights of people instead of seats.

The MQM-P spokesperson demanded PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari empower local bodies by introducing a bill in Sindh Assembly.

“Instead of offering us to join Sindh government, PPP should empower local bodies by laying bill in the provincial assembly,” he said, adding that MQM-P will fully support PPP in this step.

Read More: 2020 to be year of public welfare, prosperity: PM Imran

He demanded that Sindh govt should transfer institutions like; Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KW&SB), Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and others to local government.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto had invited the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) to join Sindh government.

Addressing media persons after the inauguration of four mega uplift schemes in Karachi on Monday, Bilawal said the PPP will provide MQM equal number of seats and ministries in Sindh as they have in the federal government.

He said the country’s economy is crippling and inflation is rising to an alarming level.

Comments

comments