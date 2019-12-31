PTI delegation decides to meet MQM-P: sources

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government has decided to hold meeting with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), one of its allies, in current week, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Sources said, the delegation will meet MQM-P leadership under the leadership of Jahangir Tareen, to discuss their reservations and country’s overall political situation.

The meeting is expected to discuss matters related to provision of funds to the MQM-P, return of local bodies powers and others.

Sources further said working relationship between the coalition partners and written agreement will also come under review.

It may be recalled that MQM-P on Monday had rejected Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s offer to join Sindh government by breaking alliance with PTI-led federal government.

Read more: MQM-P wants PM Imran to handover Karachi package funds

MQM-Pakistan formed an alliance with the federal government for the welfare of people of Karachi not for the seats in federation or provincial government set-up, said party’s spokesperson in a statement.

He had said that MQM-Pakistan will not decide to leave the federal government on the wish of someone, adding that party believes in the politics of rights of people instead of seats.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s offer On Monday, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto had invited the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) to join Sindh government. Addressing media persons after the inauguration of four mega uplift schemes in Karachi, Bilawal had said the PPP will provide MQM equal number of seats and ministries in Sindh as they have in the federal government. He had said the country’s economy is crippling and inflation is rising to an alarming level.

