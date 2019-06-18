MQM-P wants PM Imran to handover Karachi package funds

ISLAMABAD: The coalition partner of the federal government Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan to handover the Karachi package funds directly, ARY News reported.

According to details, MQM-P has expressed reservations with PM Imran during the parliamentary party meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) which was also attended by its allies in Islamabad today (Tuesday).

Member of Parliament (MPA) Sindh Assembly Osama Qadri has put forwarded several demands in the meeting and demanded PM Imran to handover the funds directly to them as Sindh government has already ruined the province.

The federal cabinet member responding the queries of MQM-P lawmaker said that federation had provided funds to the allies in past but it was not utilized.

However, PM Imran said that he will visit the metropolis soon and will personally look over the ongoing projects.

Earlier in May, a delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-Pakistan) headed by Federal Minister for Information Technology Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office in Islamabad.

The delegation demanded the Prime Minister to hold an investigation into the corrupt and illegal practice of denying the residents of Karachi and Hyderabad their due rights in government jobs.

They pleaded for ensuring that big cities like Karachi and Hyderabad get their due right in developmental funds till the establishment of the provincial financial commission.

The MQM delegation also asked for ensuring implementation of the establishment of a provincial financial commission for equitable distribution of NFC at the provincial level.

