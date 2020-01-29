UAE envoy wants resolution of Kashmir issue as per UN resolutions

ISLAMABAD: United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi on Wednesday called on the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and said the Arab country wants resolution of Kashmir issue as per the United Nations (UN) resolutions and aspirations of the people of Kashmir, ARY NEWS reported.

The UAE ambassador said that they give importance to their relationship with the country and want to further strengthen them.

Speaker @NAofPakistan @AsadQaiserPTI in a meeting with UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi acknowledged their stance of supporting Pakistan in Financial Action Taskforce (FATF). He said that Pakistan does have made progress to get off the list. pic.twitter.com/DjQTOCPRk4 — National Assembly of Pakistan (@NAofPakistan) January 29, 2020



“Kashmir is an issue waiting to be resolved and we will continue to support the self-determination of the Kashmiris morally and diplomatically,” the UAE envoy said.

He said that a stable Pakistan was necessary for a stable region and UAE would extend complete support to the brotherly nation in all sectors.

During the meeting, NA Speaker Asad Qaiser stressed upon the need to further strengthen the relationship between the two countries and expressed his gratitude towards the middle eastern country for supporting Pakistan during Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting.

He said that a humanitarian crisis has emerged from Kashmir due to unprecedented 177 days lockdown and curfew from Indian forces.

The speaker further said that the relationship between the two countries saw new heights after a recent visit from Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed to Pakistan. “We acknowledge the role of UAE in maintaining regional peace and stability,” he said.

