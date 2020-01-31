Indian troops martyr three youth in occupied Kashmir

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred three Kashmiri youth in Jammu district, on Friday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were martyred when Indian troops intercepted a Srinagar-bound truck near Bann Toll Plaza on Jammu-Srinagar Highway.

Meanwhile, the Indian troops launched a cordon and search operations in several areas of Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla, Pulwama, Shopian, Islamabad, Kulgam, Kishtwar, Ramban, Rajouri and Poonch districts.

On the other hand, addressing the Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid, Imam Maulana Syed Ahmed Naqshbandi, expressed deep concern over the continued detention of the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, since 5th August 2019.

People present in the mosque demanded the immediate release of the Mirwaiz and all other illegally detained Kashmiris.

Earlier in the day, As part of the observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day, a consultative meeting, chaired by Chairman Kashmir Committee was held in presence of the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Parliamentarians, former ambassadors, academics, researchers and activists from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) were also present.

