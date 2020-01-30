Gandapur urges world to take note of HR violations in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur has urged the international community to take notice of the serious human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir.

Addressing a seminar titled “Pakistan and the Kashmir cause”, in Islamabad today (Thursday), he said Pakistan will always stand by the oppressed Kashmiri’s until they attain the right of self-determination.

He said that the entire world is witnessing that Modi wants to implement the Hindutava ideology by pursuing its fascist mindset.

Earlier in the day, Chairman Kashmir Council Europe, Ali Raza Syed has emphasized for more swift diplomatic efforts on the Kashmir dispute to create more awareness among the world community.

Addressing a debate on Kashmir issue in Lahore, he said people of occupied Kashmir are living under constant siege by the Indian forces.

He said Pakistan has been raising voice for Kashmiris on the international fora, which has made the world realize the actual situation in the occupied Kashmiris.

