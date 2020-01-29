AJK PM praises European Parliament members over Kashmir resolution 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider on Wednesday termed tabling of resolution on Kashmir issue from 156 members of the European Parliament an important development, ARY NEWS reported.

He said that six groups have submitted the resolution in the parliament and it has further assented the views of Kashmiris that India has occupied their land.

“Currently, there is a RSS-led government in India, which is bent on squeezing the minorities living in the country,” he said.

He said that they were thankful to the members of the European Parliament and civil society on tabling the resolution. “The EU has always raised its voice against violation of human rights,” he said and hoped that the resolution would pass from the parliament with a huge majority.

In September 2019, showing concern over the current situation in occupied Kashmir, the European Parliament has urged India not to deprive people of Kashmir of their basic rights.

“Both India and Pakistan must engage in a direct dialogue for a peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute in full respect of the international human rights obligations.”

Despite the Indian attempts, the European Parliament discussed the Kashmir conflict after 12 years. The members of seven countries took part in the debate.

Opening the debate on behalf of the High Representative of European Union for Foreign Affairs and Vice President of European Commission Ms. Federica Mogherini, EU Minister Ms Tytti Tuppurainen urged India and Pakistan to seek a peaceful and political solution, respectful of interest of the Kashmiri population on both sides of the Line of Control.

She said this is the only way to solve the long-lasting dispute to avoid instability and insecurity in the region.

The EU minister underlined the importance of avoiding further escalation, saying our position on Kashmir remains unchanged.

