Pakistan desires peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute: President Alvi    

ISLAMABAD: Expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people, President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that Pakistan will continue its political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri brethren for their just struggle for the right to self-determination, ARY News reported

Addressing a seminar in Islamabad, President Alvi said that Indian atrocities and inhuman curfew cannot break the will and indomitable spirit of the Kashmiri people.

Pakistan wants peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue, the president added.

He also called for sending international observers in Occupied Kashmir to take stock of the prevailing situation.

Earlier in the day, in occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, had expressed gratitude to the people and the Government of Pakistan for observing the 5th of February every year as Kashmir Solidarity Day.

In a statement in Srinagar, he had said that the day had attained special importance as it was being observed in the backdrop of India’s illegal move of stripping occupied Jammu and Kashmir of its special status in contravention to the international norms and the United Nations’ resolutions on Kashmir.

