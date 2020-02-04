Heavy Bikers reach Azad Kashmir to feature in Solidarity Day festivities

MIRPUR: In a unique show of solidarity with the afflicted people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a large group of heavy bike riding Pakistanis made their way to Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The group of heavy bikers made their way from Lahore to Azad Kashmir, the travellers in the group hail from all over Pakistan and have made their way to the Azad Kashmir to take part in tomorrow’s Solidarity Day festivities.

The bikers who arrive in Mirpur will attend the annual solidarity day ceremony at the Mangla bridge.

Earlier in the day, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, on Tuesday said that the federal government has arranged special programs to be held on Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 (tomorrow).

Firdous Ashiq Awan, while addressing a press conference, said that Kashmiris could not be deprived of their right of self-determination by India. She said that innocent Kashmiris are facing atrocities of Indian troops.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Imran Khan visit Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) tomorrow (Wednesday) to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

