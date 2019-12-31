All coalition partners stand alongside PTI govt: Governor Punjab

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday said that all coalition partners are standing alongside the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) led government in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

“Masses have given us the mandate to rule the country for five years,” said the governor Punjab, who added that those who are eyeing to topple the incumbent government will not succeed in their efforts.

He said that disturbance among the opposition ranks is created due to the performance of the PTI-led government. “2020 will be a year of progress, peace, stability and prosperity,” he said adding that the government-led by Prime Minister Imran Khan was moving in the right direction towards the path of success.

Further commenting on the Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir, the governor said that the dream of bringing peace in the region could not be fulfilled unless Kashmir is liberated from the clutches of occupied forces.

Earlier in the day, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Haider Abbas Rizvi has said that people of Sindh are not happy with performance of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Talking during ARY News program Bakhbar Savera, Haider Abbas Rizvi said the Sindh’s ruling party has failed in serving people of the province.

Commenting on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s offer to break alliance with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said the MQM will not consider any such offer nor will think like this way.

He said MQM will not act on someone’s wish and added that the party has made alliance with PTI for welfare of Karachi’s citizens.

