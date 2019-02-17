Asad Umar meets Saudi delegation, says talks held on ‘big investment’

ISLAMABAD: A delegation-level talks between the Saudi Arabia and Pakistan formally began on Sunday evening in which both the sides discussed matters of mutual interest, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan’s delegation was represented by Finance Minister Asad Umar. The Saudi delegation was led Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih.

Both the sides exchanged views on investments by billions of dollars to be made by Saudi Arabia. “The agreement will be formally signed when Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman reaches Pakistan.”

Asad Umar said the talks held with the Saudi delegation on ‘big investment’ to be made by the latter.

He also confirmed that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would sign agreements today (Sunday).

Earlier talking to Pakistan Television, Umar said Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman’s visit to Pakistan will lay the foundation of taking the economic ties between the two countries to the next higher level.

The finance minister said it was heartening that a Saudi energy company was taking interest to make investment in Pakistan in the energy sector. He said economy couldn’t run without energy.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had also said that crown prince visit to Pakistan was a sign that bilateral and economic relationship were strengthening between both the Islamic brotherly countries. He was talking in an interview with Jeddah based Saudi daily newspaper.

