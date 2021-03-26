Pakistan readies to open registration of 50 plus for COVID-19 vaccination

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expanded the COVID-19 vaccinations for younger age group as the federal government announces to open registrations for people aged above 50 now, ARY News reported on Friday.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar announced today to open registrations for the nationals aged over 50 years to get registered for COVID-19 vaccinations from March 30.

In a Twitter message, Umar said that the registrations of those who are 50 plus for COVID-19 vaccination will be opened on March 30. He reiterated that the registration for people aged 60 and above has already been open too.

He asked nationals to encourage everybody who is 50 plus to go for registration for the vaccinations.

Registration of those who are 50 plus for covid vaccination will be opened on march 30th. Registration of those who are 60 and older has already been open. Encourage everybody who is 50 plus to register when the registration is opened for them on 30th. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) March 26, 2021

The federal government continues the coronavirus vaccination drive in phases as the stocks of COVID-19 vaccines are arriving in Pakistan.

Alongside expediting the process of vaccinations, Pakistan is witnessing a major surge in coronavirus cases during the third wave as the positivity rate of Covid cases rises up to 10.29 per cent.

According to the daily NCOC statistics on Friday, coronavirus has claimed 63 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 14,091.

4,368 fresh infections were reported during the period; the total count of active cases is 40,120 and the positivity rate stands at 10.29 per cent.

A total of 42,418 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Since the detection of the first COVID-19 case in the country, overall 9,976,791 tests have been conducted so far.

2,758 patients are in critical condition across the country, whereas, 2,170 people recovered from the deadly disease during the last 24 hours. Overall 591,145 have regained their health from the COVID-19.

