Asad Umar urges public to avoid gatherings on Eidul Adha

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has urged masses to avoid public gatherings on Eidul Adha, ARY News reported on Saturday.

He was chairing a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in Islamabad, to review the situation of the country in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The forum was briefed on the implementation and violations regarding preventive measures in cattle markets on Eidul Adha.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar said as per the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we should celebrate this Eidul Adha with simplicity.

The minister urged the general public to avoid going to the entertainment places and gatherings on Eid.

He said the pandemic can be controlled by observing social distancing in prayers and following the given instructions.

On Friday, the NCOC had decided to launch a crackdown against illegal cattle markets across the country.

Serious violation of the SOPs are being reported in the cattle markets across the country. Illegal cattle markets had been established in various parts of Karachi ahead of Eidul Adha.

The markets could become hotspots of COVID-19 due to a lack of precautionary measures taken against the virus. They are further causing traffic jams at major thoroughfares of the city.

