Punjab records over 12000 Covid-19 recoveries in past 24 hours

LAHORE: Punjab reported 268 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the province’s total number of confirmed infections to 91,691.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, eight more people died from the virus during the period, due to which the death toll in the province rose to 2,113.

12,892 more COVID-19 patients recuperated today, taking the number of recovered patients to 81,241 in the province.

The province has conducted overall 685,228 virus tests so far.

According to a district-wise breakdown of fresh coronavirus cases, Lahore reported 106 cases, five in Sheikhupura, 40 in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala 11, Attock 1.

Twelve new COVID-19 cases were reported in Sialkot, one in Narowal, six in Gujrat, nine in Multan, 13 in Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh two and five cases were reported in Rahim Yar Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country reported 1,487 new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally of cases to 271,887.

Read More: Pakistan’s coronavirus tally mounts to 271,881 with 1,487 new cases

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 24 deaths were also reported due to virus in last 24 hours. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,787.

Pakistan has so far conducted 1,844,986 coronavirus tests and 23,630 in last 24 hours. 236,596 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country.

Comments

comments