‘PM to announce biggest development package for any city in country’s history’

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would announce on Saturday ‘biggest development package’ for any city in the history of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, Asad Umar said that development work in Karachi would be carried out with the collaboration of Centre and the provincial government of Sindh.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and Pakistan People’s Party (PP) led Sindh government will work for the betterment of Karachi by setting aside their political differences,” he added.

اج انشاءاللہ وزیر اعظم کسی بھی شہر کے لئے پاکستان کی تاریخ کے سب سے بڑے ترقیاتی پیکج کا اعلان کریں گے. کراچی کے لئے یہ تاریخی کام، وفاق اور صوبائی حکومت اشتراک سے کریں گے. عوام کے ترقیاتی اور فلاحی کاموں میں سیاست آڑے نہیں آئے گی. سندھ کے دوسرے علاقوں میں بھی ایسے ہی کام ہو گا — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) September 5, 2020

The planning minister further said development work would be carried out in other cities of Sindh also.

Asad Umar in another tweet said that Pakistan’s success against Coronavirus pandemic has been globally recognized and now a revival of the country’s largest city will begin.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will visit Karachi on a day-long visit today (Saturday) during which he will announce Karachi Transformation Plan for the rain-hit metropolis.

According to the schedule of PM Imran’s visit, soon after his arrival in the city, the PM will move to Governor House where he will preside over Karachi Transformation committee meeting. He will also address a press conference at the Governor House.

He is also scheduled to visit Pakistan Stock Exchange. PM Imran will also hold a meeting with industrialists and businessmen during his stay in the city.

