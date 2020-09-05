PM Imran Khan to announce Karachi Transformation Plan today

KARACHI: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will visit Karachi on a day-long visit today (Saturday) during which he will announce Karachi Transformation Plan for the rain-hit metropolis.

According to the schedule of PM Imran’s visit, soon after his arrival in the city, the PM will move to Governor House where he will preside over Karachi Transformation committee meeting. He will also address a press conference at the Governor House.

He is also scheduled to visit Pakistan Stock Exchange. PM Imran will also hold a meeting with industrialists and businessmen during his stay in the city.

The premier is also expected to meet leaders of the coalition parties.

Sources said that PM Imran Khan would announce an over Rs800 billion Karachi Transformation Plan during his visit to the rain-hit city.

Sources having knowledge of the matter revealed that the prime minister would announce 50 projects for the rain-hit city.

“Six mass-transit projects with the cost of Rs 447.45 billion will be announced for the city,” they said adding that Rs300 billion for Karachi Circular Railway will also be included in the transformation plan.

They said that the Chinese government would also provide Rs 250 billion for the project while the Sindh government would also have a share of Rs50 billion in the project.

Sewerage and solid waste management projects are also included in the Karachi Transformation Plan to be announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Eight sewerage project costing around Rs 162.60 billion and four solid waste management project with an estimate of Rs 14.86 billion will be announced by the prime minister, they said.

The plan also includes repair works of the road infrastructure with an estimated cost of Rs 62.30 billion while Rs 4.60 billion would be earmarked for two water drain projects.

