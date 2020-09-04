KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that appointment of administrators in Sindh is right of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and his government.

This he stated while addressing a news conference about the situation of the province after the spell of recent torrential monsoon rains.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said appointments of administrator in Karachi and other cities of the province is constitutional right of CM Sindh and he will appoint impartial administrators.

He expressed the hope that Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce a comprehensive reconstruction and rehabilitation package for Karachi and other rain-affected cities of Sindh province.

The PPP chairman appreciated the federal government for showing seriousness as regards to investing in Karachi for its infrastructure and development.

“All the crops and businesses in the province have been destroyed due to the devastated situation caused by the monsoon downpour.” Read more: PM Khan to announce special package for rain-hit Karachi tomorrow

He said even Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that no one can face such calamity.

Bilawal said that funds from the federal government were the right of the people of Sindh. “Those who taunt us by saying that we will not give Sindh its due share of funds. They should know that these are funds that belong to the people of Sindh.

The PPP chairman expressed happiness at the Rahbar Committee’s decision to allow the PPP to host the All Parties Conference (APC), adding that the platform will be a good one to discuss all issues of the country and to ensure all opposition parties are on the same page.

