ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran will arrive in Karachi on Saturday (tomorrow) to resolve city’s civic and infrastructure problems, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per sources, the prime minister will reach the provincial capital of Sindh at 12:30pm and will address a press conference at the Governor House at 1:30pm. He will announce Karachi Transformation Plan tomorrow.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Pakistan Stock Exchange and will meet Industrialists, Businessmen and traders. The premier is also expected to meet leaders of the coalition parties.

In a tweet on Thursday, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said that Karachi’s development is a guarantee of Pakistan’s prosperity. “PM Imran Khan is committed to restore the glory of Karachi as the city of lights.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had said that they have agreed in principle over a package for Karachi and consultation over the funds have been completed.

Speaking during ARY NEWS programme, Power Play, Asad Umar had said that projects for Karachi were under discussion for past some time, however, there was no mechanism to implement them.

