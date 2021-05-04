Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


‘SOP compliance improves after strict measures including army deployment’

Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar tweeted on Tuesday that nationwide SOP compliance saw a “significant improvement” due to strict enforcement measures, including deployment of the military.  

“National average compliance has doubled from 34% on 25th apr to 68% on 3rd may,” the minister, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19, wrote on Twitter.

Asad Umar stressed the need for sustaining and building on “this compliance level specially till Eid”.

Earlier today, Asad Umar said Pakistan’s daily vaccinations crossed the 150,000 mark for the first time on Monday.

He said that as many as 164,000 people were administered coronavirus vaccine. Yesterday was the first day when people aged 40 years and above started getting jabs, he added.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Village Council gives two underage girls in marriage by force

Pakistan

Punjab ministers appear before NAB in sugar scandal

Pakistan

Several Pakistani inmates to be released during PM Imran’s Saudi visit

Pakistan

ECP orders vote recount in Karachi’s NA-249

[X] Close