ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday (tomorrow) to review the availability of COVID vaccine in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a federal cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan would mull over eight-point agenda including getting briefings on COVID vaccine.

During the previous meeting, the cabinet approved setting a retail price for COVID vaccine in the country after Peshawar High Court (PHC) and Sindh High Court (SHC) sought details from the government regarding approval of the retail price of the COVID vaccine in the country after being approached by the pharmaceutical companies.

Besides this, the federal cabinet would mull over the political and economic situation in the country.

The meeting would approve the appointment of production control manager at Heavy Industry Taxila and, CEO of Railway Construction Pakistan Limited besides mulling over the participation of the private sector in railways.

Read More: Federal cabinet approves retail price for COVID vaccine

The cabinet would also give nod to the deployment of Pakistan Army in aid of civil administration, remission for inmates on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr and giving nod to issue a commemorative coin on the 100 years of the establishment of the NED University of Engineering and Technology.

