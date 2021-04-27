Federal cabinet approves retail price for COVID vaccine

ISLAMABAD: Federal cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday approved setting retail price for COVID vaccine in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

Peshawar High Court (PHC) and Sindh High Court (SHC) have sought details from the government regarding approval of the retail price of the COVID vaccine in the country after being approached by the pharmaceutical companies.

The meeting headed by PM Imran Khan and attended by cabinet members also approved other decisions including granting prohibited bore arms license to SAPM Shahbaz Gill, approving an MoU signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Development Fund and, implementation of essential services act for PIA employees.

The sources said that the meeting also gave a nod to applications of mutual legal assistance from non-treaty members. A special waiver was also given to four fast-track projects of the health ministry.

The cabinet also endorsed decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCE) during its two previous meetings. The decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Legislation were also ratified.

The meeting headed by Imran Khan deferred a matter relating to the appointment of CEO of the Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation.

In the last cabinet meeting, the federal cabinet approved setting up a database for record-keeping of demand and supply of essential food commodities.

Sources relayed the cabinet accorded its approval for transporting armed vehicles of the United Nations (UN) from Karachi to Kabul. It deferred a decision on a summary regarding exempting the Kartarpur Corridor project from the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules.

