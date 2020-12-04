‘SPI consistently in single digit; sugar price reduced by 7.5 pc’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said on Friday that the Sensitive Price Index (SPI) recorded another decrease of 0.23 per cent this week, ARY News reported.

In a Twitter message, Asad Umar said that the sugar price reduced sharply by 7.5 per cent this week after a decline of nearly 5 per cent last week.

He added that the reduction in the inflation rate has been sustained now for the past several weeks with SPI consistently in single digit.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the ex-mill price of sugar came down by Rs20 per kilogram in 20 days due to the government’s effective intervention in the matter.

Taking to Twitter, PM Khan said the distribution of imported sugar at control rates and timely start of the crushing season was also ensured.

“Distribution of imported sugar at control rates and timely start of crushing season also ensured. I have asked provinces to ensure fair and swift cane payments are made to farmers,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle.

The premier has also asked provinces to ensure fair and swift cane payments to farmers.

It may be noted that the sugar prices in the country have witnessed a decline in wholesale and retail markets.

