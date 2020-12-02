Sugar price slashed by Rs20/kg due to effective intervention by govt: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the ex-mill price of sugar came down by Rs20 per kilogram in 20 days due to the government’s effective intervention in the matter, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, PM Khan said the distribution of imported sugar at control rates and timely start of the crushing season was also ensured.

“Distribution of imported sugar at control rates and timely start of crushing season also ensured. I have asked provinces to ensure fair and swift cane payments are made to farmers,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Due to effective intervention by Govt, ex-mill price of sugar is down by Rs 20/kg within 20 days. Distribution of imported sugar at control rates & timely start of crushing season also ensured. I have asked provinces to ensure fair & swift cane payments are made to farmers. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 2, 2020

The premier has also asked provinces to ensure fair and swift cane payments to farmers.

It may be noted that the sugar prices in the country have witnessed a decline in wholesale and retail markets.

The sugar prices have gone down by Rs 4 per kilogram in the wholesale market while the prices saw a decline of Rs 8 per kilogram in the retail market last week. In the wholesale market, the sugar prices went down to Rs 80 per kilogram from Rs 84.

The sugar prices saw a decline by Rs 1500 per 100-kilogram sack as it was sold out at Rs 8,000 rather than the earlier rate of Rs 9500.

