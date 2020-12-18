NCOC chief Asad Umar tests positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday, ARY News reported.

Confirming the news through his Twitter handle, Asad Umar said that he has tested positive for the COVID-19. He has quarantined himself at home after testing positive for the infection.

Just got my covid test result and it is positive. Will be isolating at home. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) December 18, 2020

Earlier on 2nd of December, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

A spokesman for the federal law ministry had confirmed the reports and said that Farogh Naseem had self-quarantined himself at his residence in Karachi. The federal law minister had said that he would continue working from home.

