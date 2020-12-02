KARACHI: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

A spokesman for the federal law ministry confirmed the reports and said that Farogh Naseem has self-quarantined himself at his residence in Karachi.

The federal law minister said that he will continue working from home.

On Tuesday, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh tested positive for COVID-19.

Pakistan has recorded fresh 2,829 COVID-19 cases and 75 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 75 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 8,166. 2,079 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,244 patients are in critical condition.

The total count of active cases increased up to 49,780.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 403,311.

A total of 35,197 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 345,365 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 5,584,976 samples have been tested thus far.

