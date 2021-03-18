Will be forced to place tighter restrictions, if SOPs not followed: Umar

ISLAMABAD: Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar tweeted on Thursday that the positivity ratio of Covid-19 cases is witnessing a sharp spike.

“Hospital daily admissions & people in critical care rising fast,” Umar, who heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19, wrote on his official Twitter handle.

He warned that the government will be forced to place tighter restrictions on activities, if compliance of the standard operating procedure (SOPs) doesn’t improve. “Please be very very careful. The new strain spreads faster and is more deadly.”

COVID-19 claimed 61 more lives and 3,495 fresh infections were reported across the country during the past 24 hours. The positivity ratio was recorded at 7.87 per cent, the NCOC said.

On Wednesday, Asad Umar tweeted that Pakistan recorded “the highest daily vaccination rate” on March 16 as more than 41,000 people were inoculated against the novel coronavirus on that day.

