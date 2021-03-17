Pakistan records ‘highest daily’ Covid-19 vaccination rate

ISLAMABAD: Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar tweeted on Wednesday that Pakistan recorded “the highest daily vaccination rate” yesterday.

He said more than 41,000 people were inoculated against the novel coronavirus the other day.

“Highest daily vaccination rate of over 41 thousand vaccinations achieved yesterday. Of these 28, 424 vaccinations were carried out of senior citizens,” Umar, who heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), wrote on his official Twitter handle.

He urged people aged 70 and above to get themselves registered for the vaccination.

The mass vaccination centres have been established in 15 Covid-19 affected cities.

The cities where the government has established mass vaccination centres include Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hyderabad, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Abbottabad and Mansehra.

