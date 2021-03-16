Web Analytics
Sindh to engage private hospitals, labs for mass Covid vaccination

sindh cabinet covid vaccination

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet approved on Tuesday engaging private hospitals and labs for mass Covid-19 vaccination across the province.

The cabinet which met with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in the chair at the CM House was informed that the Sindh Health Department has thus far received a total of 241,000 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine while 130,000 healthcare workers have been inoculated against the coronavirus.

Also Read: Influential personalities receiving COVID vaccine jabs in Sindh

Earlier, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab urged the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to ramp up Covid-19 vaccination efforts in the country. “I would urge the NCOC to expedite the vaccination process & also import adequate number of vaccine doses,” he tweeted.

“Thousands of field officers/staff, policemen, educational staff, media workers & lawyers continue to be exposed with everything open in the country on the orders of NCOC.”

Also Read: 0.5 million COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in Pakistan today

