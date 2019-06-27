ASF foils bid to smuggle gold

KARACHI: The Airport Security Force (ASF) team deputed at Jinnah International Airport Karachi thwarted attempt to smuggle 1.12kg of gold jewellery, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the gold was recovered from the baggage of two women during a security check on her departure to Dubai by Emirates Airlines flight EK-609.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Later the two accused were handed over to the Customs staff for legal proceedings.

Read More: Two FIA officials held after recovery of heroin at Karachi airport

Earlier in the day, ASF authorities have come into action after recovery of 772-gram heroin from possession of a food constable of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at Karachi airport, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Two FIA officials have been arrested by ASF authorities following seizure of heroin from a food constable at Jinnah International Airport of Karachi. The value of the seized heroin was estimated at millions in international market.

The arrested officials were identified as Zamin and Muhammad Husnain.

Sources said that the security personnel have also recovered Rs150,000 while checking a car belonging to the FIA official. Later, the detainees were shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.

Comments

comments